Pork imports to undergo testing for African swine fever

Czech importers of pork and pork products from states where African swine fever has been confirmed will be held responsible for getting such imports tested for the virus, the Czech State Veterinary Authority said on Thursday.
Importers will have a duty to test all pork imports from Belgium, Bulgaria, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Hungary, Poland and Romania. Belgium and Poland are the third and fourth biggest importers of pork to the Czech Republic.
Failure to comply with the regulation will be punishable by a fine of up to two million crowns.
