Pope Francis receives Czech Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Vondráček in the Vatican

Pope Francis received the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Radek Vondráček in the Vatican on Friday. Mr. Vondráček travelled to the Vatican together with his Slovak counterpart Andrej Danko on the anniversary of the death of St. Cyril, one of the two missionaries that brought Christianity to the Slavs. The Pope and Mr. Vondráček discussed a treaty between the Czech Republic and the Vatican, which, among other things, sets out the position of the Catholic Church within the Czech Republic.

Mr. Vondráček also took the opportunity to invite the head of the Catholic Church to visit the Czech Republic.