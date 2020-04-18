Pompeo: US concerned about threat of cyber attack on Czech health sector

The United States is concerned by the danger of a cyber attack on the healthcare sector in the Czech Republic, the country’s secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, said on Friday, the Reuters news agency reported. Mr. Pompeo said anybody carrying out such activities could expect consequences.

The top American official tweeted that any state or non-state actor considering cyber activity that impairs the ability of healthcare systems to deliver critical services during the Covid-19 crisis could cause deadly results.

Two Czech hospitals reported thwarted attacks on their computer systems on Friday. The previous day the country’s National Office for Cyber and Information Security issued a warning about possible cyber attacks on hospitals and other important targets and released a set of comprehensive recommendations for devices that may be at risk.