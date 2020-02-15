Pompeo may attend 75th anniversary of liberation of Plzeň

The US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, may attend events in Plzeň in May marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Czech city at the end of World War II, the Czech News Agency said. The American foreign policy chief has received an invitation from the Czech side and confirmation is now being awaited, it reported.

The Czech News Agency said Mr. Pompeo had discussed a possible visit to the Czech Republic with the country’s ministry of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, at the ongoing Munich Security Conference.

Events marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Plzeň will culminate on May 6, when US forces led by General George S. Patton entered the city in 1945.