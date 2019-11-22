Poll:Václav Havel best president in modern Czech history

Václav Havel was the best president the country has had since the fall of communism in 1989, according to the results of a public survey conducted by the STEM agency.

Václav Havel was rated top by 55 percent of respondents, followed by Václav Klaus and then the incumbent president, Miloš Zeman.

In fact one in four people who voted for Miloš Zeman in the last presidential elections said Václav Havel was the best president in the country’s modern history. He was highly rated in how he had used his powers and his interest in citizens’ concerns.