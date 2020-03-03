Pollsters: Drought making Czechs more concerned about climate change

The authors of a new survey say the image of Czechs as a nation of climate change sceptics no longer applies. Some 84 percent of respondents in a survey by the STEM polling agency agreed with the statement that climate change caused by mankind threatens the future. The poll released on Tuesday also suggests that nine out of 10 Czechs believe that without a reduction in emissions it will not be possible to save the countryside from drought and the death of forests.

STEM’s Nikola Hořejš said Czechs now view climate change as an urgent issue, in large part because of the damage that drought has done to the country’s landscape.