Poll: voter support for ANO down since April

The ANO party of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš would win elections to the lower house of Parliament with 32.5 percent of the vote, down by 1.5 percentage point since April, according to the results of an opinion poll conducted by the STEM agency, published on Wednesday. The Pirate Party is up by 4.5 percentage points since the last STEM survey with 15.6 percent of the vote, closely followed by the centre-right Civic Democrats, with 13.1 percent.
The Freedom and Direct Democracy Party finished in the fourth place, followed by the Communist Party, the Social Democrats and the Christian Democrats.
