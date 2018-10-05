Poll: Unemployment dropped to 3.1 percent in September

Brian Kenety
05-10-2018
Unemployment dropped slightly in September, according to a poll of analysts by the Czech News Agency. Official statistics from the Labour Office show unemployment stood at 3.1 percent in August.

The consensus among analysts is unemployment dropped a further 0.1 percent last month due to regular seasonal factors, namely an increase in hiring after the summer months. The Labour Office is due to publish official figures on October 8.

