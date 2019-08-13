Poll: Trust in President Zeman remains steady

Trust in President Miloš Zeman remains virtually unchanged from last year, suggests a poll by the STEM agency. In 2018 some 56 percent of those surveyed said they trusted the head of state; this year the figure was 57 percent.

The over 60s are more likely to approve of President Zeman, with more than three-thirds of respondents in the poll saying he enjoyed their trust. Among those aged 29 or younger the figure is 43 percent, a fall from last year.