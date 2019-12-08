Poll: Tricolour party would cross five-precent threshold in elections

The new conservative Tricolour party established by Václav Klaus Jr. this year would cross the five-percent threshold needed to win seats in the Chamber of Deputies, according to the latest poll carried out by Kantar agency. Support for the ruling ANO party dropped by three percentage points in November to 28.5 percent.

The centre-right Civic Democrats came third with 14,5 percent, up by two percentage points. Meanwhile the opposition Pirate Party has dropped to the fourth place and is currently polling at 13.5 percent.