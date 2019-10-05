Poll suggests Klaus Jr. is most trusted Czech politician

A new opinion poll suggests that Václav Klaus Jr. is the most trusted politician in the Czech Republic. Some 42 percent of the respondents in September’s survey said they trusted the leader of the new Tricolour party, placing him ahead of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš of ANO on 38 percent and Pirate Party chief Ivan Bartoš on 29 percent.

Klaus Jr. was expelled from the Civic Democrats after supporting a Freedom and Direct Democracy candidate in Senate elections and comparing the acceptance of EU regulations to Jews being forced to choose who went on transports during the Holocaust.

The conservative Tricolour say they want to protect Czech values and to secure greater autonomy from the EU. Their leader is the son of Václav Klaus, who served as Czech prime minister and was president for two terms.