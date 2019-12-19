Poll: Slovak president most trusted international politician

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová is the most popular foreign politician among Czechs, with over 50 percent of respondents giving her a favourable rating, according to a poll carried out by the CVVM agency.

The Slovak head of state is followed by Czech president Miloš Zeman, who enjoys the support of 46 percent of Czechs. French President Emmanuel Macron has a 34percent support rating.

Among the least trusted politicians are Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and North-Korean leader Kim Jong-un.