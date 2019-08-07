Poll: Slovak president most popular foreign politician among Czechs

The recently elected Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová is the most popular foreign politician among Czechs, with over 70 percent of respondents giving her a favourable rating, according to a poll carried out by the STEM agency released on Wednesday.

The Slovak head of state is followed by Pope Francis, who enjoys the support of 63 percent of Czechs. The head of the European Commission Jean-Paul Juncker has a 25 percent support rating while the Chinese president Xi Jinping is at the bottom of the ladder with just18 percent.