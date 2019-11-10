Poll puts Social Democrats and Okamura party exiting lower house

Neither the Social Democrats nor Tomio Okamura’s Freedom and Direct Democracy would have made the five-percent threshold to reach the Czech lower house if elections had been held last month, suggests a newly published poll conducted for Czech Television by the Kantar CZ agency. Both parties would have got 4.5 percent and exited the Chamber of Deputies, the survey indicates.

Government leaders ANO would have received the backing of 31.5 percent of respondents, ahead of the Pirates on 17 percent and the Civic Democrats on 12.5 percent.