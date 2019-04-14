Poll puts ANO on 33%, Freedom and Direct Democracy on 5.5%

Government leaders ANO would have come first in elections at the turn of February and March with 33 percent support, suggests a poll carried out by the Kantar CZ agency for Czech Television. The Czech Pirate Party would have come second on 19 percent, ahead of the Civic Democrats on 13.5 percent, the survey indicates.

The poll puts the Social Democrats, the junior partner in the governing coalition, on 6.5 percent, half a percentage point ahead of the Communists.

Some 5.5 percent of respondents said they would have cast their ballots from Freedom and Direct Democracy, while 5 percent would have done so for the Christian Democrats.

Neither TOP 09 or the Mayors and Independents would make the 5 percent threshold, the survey indicates.