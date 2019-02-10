Poll puts ANO on 32 percent and Social Democrats on 5 percent

If elections had been held last month government leaders ANO would have come first on 32 percent, suggests an opinion poll by the Kantar CZ agency for Czech Television published on Sunday. The Czech Pirate Party would have come second on 16.5 percent, ahead of another opposition grouping, the Civic Democrats, on 13.5 percent.

All of the parties that are currently in the Chamber of Deputies would make it back in, the survey suggests. However, three of them – including junior coalition party the Social Democrats – would receive 5 percent, which is the threshold for election to the lower house.