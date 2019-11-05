Poll puts ANO far in front and Tricolour close to reaching threshold

A freshly published opinion poll suggests that government leaders ANO enjoy 33.1 percent voter support. The STEM survey indicates that the Pirate Party would have received 12.2 percent backing if elections had been held last month, ahead of the Civic Democrats on 10.5 percent.
The poll indicates the Christian Democrats would scrape past the 5 percent threshold, though two other parties now in the lower house, TOP 09 and the Mayors and Independents, would not.
By contrast the new Tricolour party, with 4.2 percent in the survey, would be close to winning seats.
