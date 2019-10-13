Poll: PM’s ANO party at 30 pct support, partner Soc Dems at 5 pct threshold

PM Andrej Babiš’s ANO centre-right party would gain 30 percent of the electorate if a vote were held in September, according to a poll by the Kantar CZ agency for Czech Television.

The opposition Pirate Party and Civic Democrats (ODS) would gain 15.5 percent and 14.5 percent of the vote, respectively, the poll shows.

The largely unreformed Communist party polled at 6.5 percent, the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy party (SPD) at 6 percent, the Mayors and Independents (STAN) at 5.5 percent.

Polling at the 5 percent threshold needed to enter the lower house of Parliament were the Christian Democrats (KDU-ČSL) and ANO’s junior coalition partner, the Social Democrats (ČSSD).

The recently former Tricolour party of former ODS MP Václav Klaus Jr., the son of a former President, polled at 3 percent.