Poll places ANO on 29.5%, Civic Democrats on 14.5%

Government leaders ANO would have won elections in November with 29.5 percent of the vote, virtually the same as they achieved in the last general elections, suggests a freshly released CVVM poll. Most respondents answered the survey prior to November 12, when a scandal surrounding ANO leader Andrej Babiš’s son broke.

The Civic Democrats placed second in the poll on 14.5 percent, just ahead of the Czech Pirate Party on 14.0 percent. Some 10.0 percent of those surveyed would have cast their ballots for the Communists, with 9.0 percent backing the Social Democrats, the junior party in the governing coalition. Freedom and Direct Democracy would achieve 7.5 percent, the poll indicated.