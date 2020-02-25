Poll: Percentage of Czechs “satisfied with lives” growing

The percentage of Czechs who are “satisfied with their lives” has grown in recent years, suggests an opinion poll released by the STEM agency. Some 85 percent of respondents in the survey conducted in January answered in the affirmative, with the remainder saying they were dissatisfied.

STEM says it has traced a gradual increase in satisfaction levels since 2015. Last month’s rate was the highest recorded since the regular poll was introduced in 1994, it said.