Poll: Most Czechs say terrorism “serious threat” to national security

Six out of ten Czechs consider terrorism to be a “serious threat” to the peace and security in the country, a new opinion survey by the Centre for Public Opinion Research (CVVM) finds.

At 61 percent, that figure is down 10 percentage points from a 2016 survey and 20 percentage points from a survey the year before, when the European “refugee crisis” began.

However, after terrorism, respondents cited international organised crime and refugees as the next biggest possible threats to national security. Just over half (54 percent) said these were “serious threats”.

Less than one-quarter of those polled said they thought left- or right-wing extremism posed a “serious threat”.

The CVVM survey of 1,104 Czechs aged 15 or older took place from November 3 –15, 2018.