Poll: Most Czechs say Babiš tried to prevent kids from testifying in Stork’s Nest case

Most Czechs (57 percent) believe Prime Minister Andrej Babiš tried to keep his children from testifying in a corruption case against him over EU subsidies to the Stork’s Next complex, according to a poll by the Median agency.

The poll was taken after the publication of an interview on Monday with Babiš’s son, who said he had been “kidnapped” and taken to Crimea because his father wanted him to “disappear” while the investigation into EU subsidy fraud was underway.

Mr Babiš says his son, who now lives in Switzerland, is mentally ill and that the allegations are nonsense. The prime minister also says his daughter is bipolar and so her testimony would be unreliable.

According to the Median agency poll, 50 percent of respondents believe that it is important that his children’s testimony is heard, as their signatures are on key documents and they also face charges in the Stork’s Nest case.