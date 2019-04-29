Poll: Most Czechs satisfied with EU membership and wish to remain in bloc

The majority of Czechs wish to remain in the European Union and are satisfied with the country’s membership of the bloc, suggests a poll conducted by Behavio, STEM and Europeum at the turn of the year. Fifty-six percent of respondents said they were content with Czech membership; a similar study some years ago found that only around one-third were satisfied, while in 2018 the figure stood at 45 percent.

Some 11 percent of the population would like the country to quit the EU immediately, the poll indicates. Another 27 percent of those questioned said they would be in favour of leaving if the EU doesn’t undergo reform.