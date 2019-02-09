Poll: Most Czechs do not believe country could defend itself in armed conflict

Almost three-fifths of Czechs are skeptical that the country would be able to defend itself in the case of military conflict, suggests a survey conducted by the CVVM polling agency.

The vast majority of respondents (89 percent) said the state’s sovereignty should be defended at any price.

Some 51 percent of Czechs consider the issue of the country’s defence to be superfluous as in any case its fate would be in the hands of larger powers, the poll indicates. The opposite view was held by 40 percent of respondents.