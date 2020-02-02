Poll: most Czechs agree on sending troops on foreign missions, if UN-approved

Most Czechs agree the nation’s military troops should take part in foreign missions, according to a flash poll taken after the government’s proposal on Monday to send more troops to bolster UN Missions in Mali, Niger and Chad.

A Median survey conducted for Czech Radio found two-thirds of respondents supported sending troops abroad – but more than half say they should be UN-approved missions only.

In total, nearly Czech 650 soldiers are now deployed in foreign operations. The survey came as MPs began discussing amending constitutional law to allow the government to decide on sending Czech soldiers on future missions without seeking approval by parliament.

The move is supported by the government coalition (ANO and the Social Democrats), and the opposition Civic Democrat, TOP 09 and Christian Democrat parties.