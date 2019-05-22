Poll: Most Czech school-leavers disinterested in politics yet plan to vote in EU elections

Over half of Czechs boys and girls finishing secondary school this year say they are not interested in politics but will vote in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

This is according to a poll of 548 students of voting-age conducted by the Tutor agency in April and released on Wednesday.

Nearly six in ten students (58 percent) said they were not interested in politics, yet the same percentage of those eligible to vote said they would do so. Some 39 percent said they did not plan to vote and 3 percent said they were not sure if they would.

The EU elections take place in the Czech Republic this coming Friday and Saturday (May 24-25). The results will be made public on Sunday evening. In the previous elections five years ago, turnout was only 18.2 percent.