Poll: Majority of Czechs feel country’s modern history being distorted

Some 55 percent of Czechs believe that the modern history of their country is being distorted, suggests an opinion poll conducted for Czech Radio by the Median agency. This view was shared by 66 percent of respondents aged 60 or over.

The handling of a statue of Soviet commander Ivan Konev and the appropriateness of building a monument to the WWII “Vlasov army” have proven divisive topics in the Czech Republic in recent months.

With regard to the latter dispute, the new opinion poll indicates that almost two-thirds of Czechs are not in favour of removing monuments linked to WWII.