Poll: Less than half of Czechs plan summer holiday abroad

Nearly every other Czech spends their summer holidays in this country while more than a third prefer to head to the sea, according to a June survey by NMS Market Research.
Top domestic destinations include weekend cottages, historic castles and chateaux, and the mountains. Fewer take city trips.
Just over half of Czechs polled say they want to simply relax on holiday, while 11 percent prefer taking part in leisure time activities.
