Poll: Italians, Czechs most likely to vote for EU exit

Italians and Czechs would be the least likely to vote to remain in the EU if a referendum were held now, Euobserver reports, citing an as-yet unpublished Eurobarometer poll.

According to the poll, circulated to some media on Wednesday, only 44 percent of Italians and 47 percent of Czechs would vote to stay in the bloc. In no other EU member state did that figure fall below 50 percent.

A majority of 53 percent in the UK, which voted for Brexit in a 2016 referendum, would now vote to remain in the EU, the survey also found.