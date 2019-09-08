Poll indicates Communist Party losing support

An opinion survey suggests that for the first time since the fall of communism in 1989, the Communist Party could fall below the five percent threshold needed to win seats in the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the August survey, conducted by the KANTAR agency, the Communist Party would gain just 4.5 percent of the vote. Party leader Vojtěch Filip dismissed the poll as unreliable, saying that on many past occasions the Communist Party had been “written off” in surveys, but the end result was always different.

The poll suggests that the ruling ANO party would win the elections with 30 percent support, followed by the Pirate Party with 17 percent and the Civic Democrats with 14.5 percent.