Poll: increasing number of Czechs satisfied with quality of life after 1989

Over 70 percent of Czechs are happy with their quality of life after the Velvet Revolution, suggests a survey carried out by the polling agency STEM. That figure is nine percent higher than in 2009.

According to the survey, people appreciate the possibilities that opened up after the fall of the Communist regime, such as quality education and better services and shopping choices, as well as the right to vote in free elections and express their own opinion freely.

On the other hand, more than three fifths of respondents criticised the moral state of Czech society, financial disparities, and bad interpersonal relationships. Most people addressed in the survey also welcome the foundation of an independent Czech state and the Czech Republic’s entry to the EU and NATO.