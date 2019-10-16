Poll: Half of Czechs would not mind an authoritarian ruler

Only half of Czechs think democracy is the best form of government, and half say they would not be bothered to live under authoritarian rule, according to a representative poll commissioned by Czech Radio.

The sociologists who conducted the poll say that view of authoritarian forms of rule is common in all layers of Czech society. The survey is part of the ‘Divided by Freedom’ project examining Czech society 30 years after the Velvet Revolution.

A separate poll by the Pew Research Center of the US finds that citizens of former Eastern Bloc countries are not fully satisfied with the political and economic situation in their countries. But few regret the fall of the Iron Curtain.

According to the Pew survey, 82 percent of Czechs and 74 percent of Slovaks praise the changes brought by events from 1989 to 1991.