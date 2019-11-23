Poll: Four parties in lower house hovering around 5 percent trap door

Government leaders ANO would have received 30 percent support if elections had been held earlier this month, suggests a freshly published poll by CVVM. The party were on 3.5 percent more in a previous survey by the agency. The latest poll put the Civic Democrats on 14 percent, just ahead of the Pirates on 13.5 percent.
In the CVVM survey the Christian Democrats and Freedom and Direct Democracy were just half a point above the 5-percent threshold to make the lower house. The Mayors and Independents and TOP 09 would have exited Parliament, with 4 percent and 3.5 percent, the poll indicates.
