Poll: Czech support for legalising same-sex marriage up slightly at 67 pct

About 67 percent of adults in the Czech Republic believe same-sex couples should be able to marry, according to a poll conducted by the Median agency in November and December.

That represents a slight increase in public support for letting gays and lesbians marry, rather than just have registered partnerships.

Nearly 78 percent of respondents agreed homosexuals should be able to adopt a child of their partners, and 62 percent that they should be able to adopt children from institutional care.

Last year, 15 percent of respondents polled by Media were firmly against legislation allowing same-sex marriages, up from 10 percent in 2018.

Forty-six MPs from six different political groups last year submitted an amendment to the Civil Code that would permit same-sex marriages.