Poll: Babiš (ANO) most popular politician, Bartoš (Pirates) a close second

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) remains the most popular politician according to a new poll by the STEM agency, with just over half of respondents viewing him a favourably.

Pirate party chairman Ivan Bartoš, who placed second in the ranking with 41 percent support, has gained the most ground since the previous STEM poll a month ago, gaining five percentage points.

In the third spot is chairman of the far-right Direct Democracy and Freedom Party (SPD), Tomio Okamura, who was viewed positively by 36 percent of those polled.

Communist (KSČM) party chairman Vojtěch Filip had the lowest favourability rating, at 23 percent, down nine percentage points since the last STEM poll.