Poll: ANO would win general elections with 33.5 percent of the vote

Ruth Fraňková
20-12-2018
The ruling ANO party would have won elections in December with 33.5 percent of the vote, suggests a freshly released poll conducted by the CVVM agency.

The Civic Democrats placed second in the poll with 14.5 percent, just ahead of the Pirate Party with 14 percent. Some ten percent of those surveyed would have cast their ballots for the Communists and 9.5 percent would back the Social Democrats.

 
 
 
 
 
