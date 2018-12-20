Poll: ANO would win general elections with 33.5 percent of the vote

The ruling ANO party would have won elections in December with 33.5 percent of the vote, suggests a freshly released poll conducted by the CVVM agency.
The Civic Democrats placed second in the poll with 14.5 percent, just ahead of the Pirate Party with 14 percent. Some ten percent of those surveyed would have cast their ballots for the Communists and 9.5 percent would back the Social Democrats.
“Paneláks” – home for many Czechs, but what does the future hold?
How would a “hard” Brexit impact the Czech Republic?
Why did Communists allow first public demonstration on December 10, 1988?
Photographer Marie Tomanová: These people bent down and saw me in the tree trunk and I was like, Hi!
Some 10,000 Czech businesses fronted by homeless “white horses”