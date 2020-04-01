Poll: ANO would win elections with 30.8 percent of vote

The ANO party of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš would win elections to the lower house of parliament with 30.8 percent voter support, suggests a freshly released poll by the STEM agency. According to the March survey, the Pirate Party would come second with 15.2 percent, followed by the Civic Democrats with the backing of 11.8 percent of voters. Some 8.6 percent of respondents said they would cast their ballots for Freedom and Direct Democracy, 7.4 percent would back the Communists and 7 percent would support the Social Democrats, the survey indicates. The Mayors and Independents and the Christian Democrats would just cross the 5 percent threshold needed to win seats in the Chamber of Deputies.