Poll: ANO would win elections on 29.5 percent

The ANO party of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš would have won elections earlier this month with 29.5 percent, suggests a freshly released poll by the Median agency. That is an increase in the party’s backing compared to a survey by the same organisation in July. The Pirate Party on 14.5 percent and the Civic Democrats on 13.5 percent also did better than in the previous Median monthly poll.

Some 8.5 percent of respondents said they would cast their ballots for Freedom and Direct Democracy, 8 percent would back the Communists and 6.5 percent would support the Social Democrats, the survey indicates.