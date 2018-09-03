Poll: ANO would recieve 28 percent, Pirates gaining ground on 15 percent

Ian Willoughby
03-09-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Government leaders ANO would have won elections last month on 28 percent of the vote, suggests an opinion poll carried out by the Kantar TNS agency for Czech Television. That figure is less than two points below what the party received in October’s elections.

The Czech Pirate Party, who got under 11 percent in October would now receive 15 percent, the survey indicates. Thirteen percent of respondents in the poll said they would vote for the Civic Democrats.

The Communists and Freedom and Direct Democracy would receive 8 percent of the vote, the poll suggests, while the Social Democrats and the Mayors and Independents would get 6.5 percent, the Christian Democrats would get 5.5 percent and TOP 09 5 percent.

Related articles
Czech Pirate Party leader Ivan Bartoš, photo: Luboš Vedral / Czech Radio

With poll placing them second on 15%, what are Pirates doing right?

A freshly published opinion poll suggests the Czech Pirate Party are currently the second most popular political grouping in the country,…
Jan Hamáček, photo: ČTK/Michal Krumphanzl

Government agrees on public sector salary increases, cut in support for NGOs

The centrist Ano party and its junior coalition partner, the Social Democrats, have reached a framework agreement on increasing public…
Photo: archive of People in Need

Storm brewing over plan to cut state funds to NGOs

A storm is brewing in the Czech government over financial support to NGOs. The prime minister’s ANO party wants to cut state support…
More
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 