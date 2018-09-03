Poll: ANO would recieve 28 percent, Pirates gaining ground on 15 percent

Government leaders ANO would have won elections last month on 28 percent of the vote, suggests an opinion poll carried out by the Kantar TNS agency for Czech Television. That figure is less than two points below what the party received in October’s elections.

The Czech Pirate Party, who got under 11 percent in October would now receive 15 percent, the survey indicates. Thirteen percent of respondents in the poll said they would vote for the Civic Democrats.

The Communists and Freedom and Direct Democracy would receive 8 percent of the vote, the poll suggests, while the Social Democrats and the Mayors and Independents would get 6.5 percent, the Christian Democrats would get 5.5 percent and TOP 09 5 percent.