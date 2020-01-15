Poll: ANO way out in front, Tricolour on just 0.5 percent

The governing ANO party would have taken 33.6 percent of the vote if elections had been held last month, suggests a poll conducted by the STEM agency. The December survey indicates that the Pirate Party and the Civic Democrats would have tied for second on 12.3 percent each.

All nine of the parties in the current Chamber of Deputies would get back in, according to the poll. Though previous polls put them approaching the 5 percent threshold, the Tricolour party of Vaclav Klaus Jr. would only have received 0.5 percent of the vote in December, the new survey suggests.