Poll: ANO remain ahead with 30.5 percent backing

Government leaders ANO would win elections with 30.5 percent of the vote, suggests a new opinion poll released on Thursday by the Median agency. The Civic Democrats and the Pirate Party figured second with 14 percent backing.

The poll suggests Freedom and Direct Democracy would receive 8.5 percent of the vote, ahead of the Communists and Social Democrats on eight percent.

The Mayors and Independents and the Christian Democrats currently enjoy five-percent backing, needed to enter Parliament, the survey indicates.