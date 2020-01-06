Poll: 58 pct of Czechs want single-day elections

Nearly 1 in 6 Czechs would prefer voting be held on a single day, according to a new Median poll conducted for Czech Radio. Currently, elections are held on Friday afternoons and on Saturdays until 2 pm.

Roughly half of those polled said they would prefer to vote on Saturdays, and just under 7 percent said they would prefer elections be held on Sundays.

The government is currently working on electoral reform, due to be implemented ahead of the 2021 parliamentary elections.

In addition to possibly introducing a single-day ballot, mail-in or absentee voting is also being addressed.