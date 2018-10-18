Poll: 45 percent express trust in president

President Miloš Zeman and the chief justice of the Constitutional Court, Pavel Rychetský, are the country’s most trustworthy politicians, suggest an opinion poll conducted by the CVVM agency in October and released on Thursday. Each enjoys the trust of 45 percent of respondents.

However, the number of people who distrust the Czech head of state is even higher, currently standing at 48 percent, while in in case of Mr. Rychetský it is only 31 percent. The least trusted Czech politician is the former TOP09 leader Miroslav Kalousek, the survey suggests.