Poll: 28 percent of Czech firms doing business with UK already hit by Brexit

Czech companies doing business with British firm have already been impacted by the UK’s impending exit from the European Union.

A poll by Bibby Financial Services and the British Chamber of Commerce found more than a quarter (28 percent) of Czech firms have noted a decrease in orders or revenue, which they blame on Brexit.

About 40 percent said they had felt an indirect influence, for example, in the form of additional administrative costs or modifications to existing terms and conditions.

However, only a quarter of Czech firms surveyed said they worry that their British business partners will be unable to pay outstanding invoices.