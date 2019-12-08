Politician’s salaries to increase by 10 percent next year

The salaries of senior officials will increase next year by about one tenth, the Czech News Agency reported on Sunday. According to the data released by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, the average gross monthly salaries on MEPs and Senators will increase by 8,400 crowns to CZK 90,800.

The president’s wage will increase next year to CZK 302,700, while the ministers will earn CZK 173,200 a month, just like the heads of both houses of parliament. The average gross monthly salary in the Czech Republic reached CZK 33, 697 in the third quarter of 2019.