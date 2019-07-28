Politicians responsible for overseeing BIS satisfied with counterintelligence service

Most deputies who are members of the Permanent Commission on Oversight over the Security Information Service (BIS), the country's civilian counterintelligence agency, believe it is doing good work. The information is the result of a Czech News Agency survey conducted on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Intelligence Services Act which defined their tasks and control mechanisms.

The deputy-head of the commission Robert Králíček from the ANO party said that it is also thanks to the good work of BIS that the country is one of the safest in the world. Another committee member, Marek Benda from the Civic Democrats, praised the service's intelligence liaison capabilities, as well as its work on countering terrorist and cyber threats. He did say however, that in the area of economic threats he felt the service relied too much on rumours.

Some opposition members of the committee highlighted their worries over the service in view of pressure from President Miloš Zeman, who expressed himself unfavourably about its work in 2018, while Radek Rozvoral from the Freedom and Direct Democracy party said that Czech intelligence services were doing good work but should be more careful with some of the statements they release publicly.