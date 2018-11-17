Politicians divided over trashed flowers at Národní street

Opposition politicians are divided over the reactions of the crown on Národní street. Opposition Civic Democratic Party leader Petr Fiala told reporters that he understood people’s anger although he himself does not approve of this form of protest. People are not just here to commemorate the anti-communist protest in 1989, they see this as an opportunity to address present-day concerns, he told journalists.

Other opposition politicians also see the anniversary as a memento of the country’s communist past and a reminder that democracy had to be protected and nurtured.

The president’s spokesman Jiří Ovčáček slammed the behaviour of what he labelled ”the rabble” saying they were trashing flowers from a man who had actively fought against the communist regime.

The incident of the trashed flowers in being investigated by the police.