Politicians come out in defence of public prosecutors

Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamáček and Speaker of the Senate Jaroslav Kubera have rejected politicians’ attacks on state attorneys.

In a debate on Czech Television the deputy prime minister said such attacks were ungrounded and unacceptable and expressed the view that state attorneys were doing a good job.

The statement comes in response to an attack by President Zeman on Olomouc chief attorney Ivo Ištvan who is in charge of a case of suspected corruption at the Czech anti-trust office and the firm Kapsch.

President Zeman suggested Ivo Ištvan was overly active in an effort to redeem his reputation after supervising a case involving former government chief-of-of staff Jana Nagyová which led to the fall of the Nečas government and which, according to the president, had come to nothing.

Supreme State Attorney Pavel Zeman stood up for public prosecutors on Saturday saying attacks against them were an attack on the legal order.