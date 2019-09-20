Political scientists: PM’s supporters will remain loyal

Political scientists say that if the president were to intervene and halt the possible prosecution of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, the move would not affect the degree of support the prime minister enjoys.

Political scientist Lubomír Kopeček from Masaryk University in Brno says that Andrej Babiš’ supporters have ignored so many scandals surrounding the prime minister that the fact that he would have to countersign the halting of his own possible prosecution would make little difference.

Political scientist Petr Just from Prague’s Metropolitan University says the decision not to prosecute by the Prague State Attorney’s Office would work in the president's and prime minister’s favour in defending such an action.