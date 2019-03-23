Political scientists: Brexit will strengthen pro-federalist forces in EU

Britain’s departure from the EU will boost the position of France and Germany, according to Czech political scientists approached by the CTK news agency.

Petr Kaniok from Masaryk University in Brno said Great Britain had slowed the pace of European integration, acting as a break to federalist tendencies within the EU.

Political analyst Kryštof Kruliš agrees, saying Brexit will open the way for France to push through its federalist vision faster and more effectively.

In this respect the Czech Republic is seen as losing an important ally in the EU.